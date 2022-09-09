Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 14,260 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKNO. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,139 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 220,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Teknova news, Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

