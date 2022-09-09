Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 18,110 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $93.27 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

