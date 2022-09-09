Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,726,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTIC opened at $6.48 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

