Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases 74,847 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $64,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 411,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 7.3 %

KRMD stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.