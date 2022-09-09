Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Concert Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

