Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

