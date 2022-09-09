Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pasofino Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 32.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

