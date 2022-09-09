Pastel Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pastel has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1.23 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00352457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00786413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.