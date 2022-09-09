Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAYA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.83 million, a PE ratio of 207.74 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paya by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Paya by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.