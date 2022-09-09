Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.74 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paya by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 40.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

