PayAccept Price Reaches $0.0569 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, PayAccept has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a total market cap of $817,187.06 and approximately $19,456.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayAccept

PayAccept (PAYT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

