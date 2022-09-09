Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 168,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,417,610 shares.The stock last traded at $126.69 and had previously closed at $125.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

