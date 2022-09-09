Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.