Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

