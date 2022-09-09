Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 738.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,447 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

