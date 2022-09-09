Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

