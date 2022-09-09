Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $93,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $247.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

