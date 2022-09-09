Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,549,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT stock opened at $419.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

