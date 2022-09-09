Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,191 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,694,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

