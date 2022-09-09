Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.29. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.