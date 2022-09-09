Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

