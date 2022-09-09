Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EQT by 526.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $34,865,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $3,138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

EQT stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

