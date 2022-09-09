PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) CEO David Spector Purchases 20,000 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 31,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

