PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 342.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
