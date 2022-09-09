PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $121,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $172.77. 99,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

