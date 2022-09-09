Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

