Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,521. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

