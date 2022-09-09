Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $289,600.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032812 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

