Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.30

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 9385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Pharming Group Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

