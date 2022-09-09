Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Photronics stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Photronics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

