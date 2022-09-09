PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Cap Hits $821,709.96

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $821,709.96 and $9,579.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00069668 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005718 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00082119 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

