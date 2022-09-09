Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,892.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,316,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,233,000 after buying an additional 505,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 249,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

