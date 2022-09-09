Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 45,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,436. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.