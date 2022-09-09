Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.84. 69,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,815. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

