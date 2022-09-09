Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $553,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $29.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.08. 228,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.24. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

