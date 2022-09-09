Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,636,340 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636,340 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $130.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

