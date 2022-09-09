Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $140,494,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $38,395,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Five Below by 44,352.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 1.9 %

FIVE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

