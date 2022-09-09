Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.40% of Pinduoduo worth $198,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $69.94. 164,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,674,355. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

