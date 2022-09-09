Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 33,290 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 209,631 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

