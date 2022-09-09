Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,869. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

