Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,742 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. SBA Communications makes up 0.8% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $330.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,810. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

