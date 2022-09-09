Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $757,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $15.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.93. 30,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,602. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

