Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

