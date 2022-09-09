Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.62.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
