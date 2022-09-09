Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

