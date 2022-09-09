Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

