Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

