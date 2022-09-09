PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Reaches $23,390.47

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $23,390.47 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

