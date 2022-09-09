PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0273

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $1.81 million and $71,740.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

