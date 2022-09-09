Polkamarkets Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $254,156.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.