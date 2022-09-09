Polygon (MATIC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.74 billion and $446.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00131024 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
